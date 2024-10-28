Immigration Questions, Answered

Then, the Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. CEO Wa'el Alzayat talks about the challenges Harris faces in getting firm support from Muslim and Arab American communities.

And, funds from the Biden administration's signature climate law are helping to promote job training programs and efforts to diversify West Virginia's coal-dependent economy. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports.

