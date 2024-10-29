How Trump's MSG Rally is Playing in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania could decide the presidential race. Spotlight PA's Katie Meyer joins us to break down how the campaign is shaping up in the key battleground state.
And, new research shows that more Americans than previously thought consider themselves living "paycheck to paycheck." Roben Farzad, host of the "Full Disclosure" podcast, joins us to explain what this means.
Then, the Gulf of Mexico has long been an oil hub. But Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on efforts to integrate energy from offshore wind turbines.
