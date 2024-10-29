How Trump's MSG Rally is Playing in Pennsylvania

And, new research shows that more Americans than previously thought consider themselves living "paycheck to paycheck." Roben Farzad, host of the "Full Disclosure" podcast, joins us to explain what this means.

Then, the Gulf of Mexico has long been an oil hub. But Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on efforts to integrate energy from offshore wind turbines.

