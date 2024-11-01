Can Swapping News Bubbles Help Bridge the Political Divide?

Then, vaccines delivered through a spray into the nose could offer better protection and fewer side effects than traditional vaccine shots in the arm. McMaster University professor Fiona Smaill explains how these vaccines work.

And, a globally famous grizzly bear died recently after being hit by a car south of Jackson, Wyoming. Renowned photographer Thomas Mangelsen reflects on Grizzly 399's life and legacy.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.