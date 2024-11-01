Can Swapping News Bubbles Help Bridge the Political Divide?
Minnesota Public Radio News wanted to test the theory that people can find common ground on tough topics, so they invited two people with different backgrounds and political views to swap news sources. MPR News' Catharine Richert joins us to discuss the experiment.
Then, vaccines delivered through a spray into the nose could offer better protection and fewer side effects than traditional vaccine shots in the arm. McMaster University professor Fiona Smaill explains how these vaccines work.
And, a globally famous grizzly bear died recently after being hit by a car south of Jackson, Wyoming. Renowned photographer Thomas Mangelsen reflects on Grizzly 399's life and legacy.
