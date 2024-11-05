© 2024 WKNO FM
When Will We Know Election Results?

Published November 5, 2024 at 3:22 PM CST

State rules differ on when mail-in ballots can be counted. That might lead to delays in getting vote totals. NPR's Miles Parks joins us to break down when we'll know the results.

And in a presidential election, the winner isn't always the one who wins the popular vote. It comes down to the Electoral College. University of Pennsylvania professor Kermit Roosevelt shares a refresher on how the Electoral College works.

Then, we take a look at the bygone tradition of baking an election cake. Baker Ellen King, co-owner of Hewn Bread in Evanston, Illinois, joins us with a recipe for her election cake and a look at the past and future of the tradition.

