When Will We Know Election Results?

And in a presidential election, the winner isn't always the one who wins the popular vote. It comes down to the Electoral College. University of Pennsylvania professor Kermit Roosevelt shares a refresher on how the Electoral College works.

Then, we take a look at the bygone tradition of baking an election cake. Baker Ellen King, co-owner of Hewn Bread in Evanston, Illinois, joins us with a recipe for her election cake and a look at the past and future of the tradition.

