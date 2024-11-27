What the Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Means for the Middle East
After more than a year of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a 60-day ceasefire has taken effect. Middle East correspondent Borzou Daragahi explains what may follow.
And, a Texas library moved author Linda Coombs' history book "Colonization and the Wampanoag Story" to the fiction section. Now, it's rightfully back in the nonfiction area and Coombs joins us to discuss her book and Native American history.
Then, spend your holiday weekend relaxing with a movie on your TV. Film critic Ty Burr offers some recommendations of what to stream.
