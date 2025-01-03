U.S. Surgeon General Wants Cancer Warnings on Alcoholic Beverages

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says there's a link between alcohol and cancer. And on Friday, he called on Congress to put warning labels on alcoholic drinks. Dr. Celine Gounder from KFF Health News explains.

And, the Biden administration blocked the controversial takeover of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel. Bloomberg's Joe Deaux explains why.

Then, a 2023 case involving a controversial diagnosis of "shaken baby syndrome" turned a family's life upside down. Pamela Colloff, reporter for ProPublica and the New York Times Magazine, joins us.