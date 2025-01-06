How Jan. 6 Reflects a Divided Nation, 4 Years Later

Four years ago Monday, a mob fueled by President-elect Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election by Congress. Harvard professor Alex Keyssar talks about how the story of the Jan. 6 attack has been reframed by Trump and his supporters.

Then, after nearly a decade as Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation. The Globe and Mail's Marieke Walsh joins us.

And, the start of a new year means many people are thinking about New Year's resolutions — including financial goals for 2025. CBS News' Jill Schlesinger discusses how you can meet your financial targets this year.