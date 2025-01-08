Los Angeles Residents Evacuate as Wildfires Blaze

At least two people are dead and tens of thousands are under mandatory evacuation orders as massive wildfires rage across the Los Angeles area, spread by Santa Ana Winds. NPR's Steve Futterman joins us from LA County.

Have you been forced to evacuate from your home due to the wildfires? If so, we want to hear from you. Click here.

Then, Florida gets a lot of rain, but climate change and breakneck development are draining the state of its water supply. Grist's Sachi Mulkey tells us more.

And, to true believers, the real Dr. Martens boots aren't called Dr. Martens. They're actually called Solovair. The New York Times' Jacob Gallagher explains.