What Caused the LA fires? Investigators are Combing the Ashes to Find Out

Emily Guerin, LAist correspondent, shares the latest from the investigations into the cause of the wildfires ravaging California. Plus, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart weighs in on how his city has been impacted and the long road to recovery ahead.

And, Starbucks is reversing its open-door policy that allowed people to hang out or use the bathroom even if they weren't making a purchase. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," explains why.

Then, a Bloomberg investigation examines how the largely unregulated fertility industry is exploiting women worldwide. Bloomberg's Natalie Obiko Pearson shares more.