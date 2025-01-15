Israel and Hamas Reach Gaza Ceasefire Deal

After 15-months of war, Israel and Hamas have reached a multiphase ceasefire agreement. Adi Alexander, the father of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, talks about the prospects for his son's return under the deal.

Then, Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi answered questions during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday about whether she'd go after President-elect Trump's enemies. Kim Wehle, former assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., joins us.

And, American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn announced has ended her retirement and is already delivering results — with two top sixes in World Cup events over the weekend. We hear from The Athletic's Zack Pierce.