Supreme Court Backs TikTok Sale-or-Ban Law. What Now?

The Supreme Court upheld a law on Friday that is set to ban TikTok in the U.S. unless the popular video app is sold. NPR's Bobby Allyn tells us more. Also, Marium Zahra, a student in El Paso, Texas, talks about how she uses TikTok and what a ban on the app would mean for her.

Then, President Biden celebrated the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal earlier this week and suggested it could have come months ago. But human rights groups, international law experts and even some in Biden's own State Department disagree with Biden's assertion that it was "America's support for Israel" that led to a ceasefire. ProPublica's Brett Murphy joins us.

And, legendary baseball broadcaster and former player Bob Uecker died Thursday at age 90. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writer Todd Rosiak reflects on his legacy.