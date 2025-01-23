© 2025 WKNO FM
Public Health Experts Warn Leaving the WHO Risks Lives

Published January 23, 2025 at 4:12 PM CST

President Trump signed an Executive Order this week to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization, the United Nations agency responsible for global public health. Georgetown University professor Lawrence Gostin tells us why it's a potentially dangerous move.

Then, former Republican congressman and advisor to the Jan. 6th committee Denver Riggleman shares his reaction to President Trump's broad grant of clemency to Jan. 6 rioters.

And, the Oscar nominations were announced on Wednesday. With film critic Ty Burr, we take a look at some of the top candidates for the Academy Awards.

