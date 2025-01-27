Reverse Course: Robot Dogs Sniff Out Landfill Methane Leaks

Landfills are one of the biggest sources of methane emissions in the United States after oil and gas production and agriculture. New technology — such as robot dogs — is helping landfill operators find those leaks and measure them more frequently. Bryan Staley of the Environmental Research and Education Foundation joins us.

Then, President Trump's plan for mass deportations is well underway. The Wall Street Journal's Michelle Hackman shares the latest on where migrants are being arrested and the Trump administration's strategy.

And, Israel has allowed refugees to return to northern Gaza after Hamas turned over Israeli hostages. Hamas did not initially release a female civilian, jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire deal. The Economist's Anshel Pfeffer joins us.