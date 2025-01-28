Reverse Course: Fighting the Flood of Ultra-Fast Fashion

Fashion trends die quickly, but old clothes can live for years. After it's left your wardrobe, nearly every garment eventually winds up burned for fuel or tossed in a dump, polluting the environment. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on efforts to recycle and reuse textiles.

And, President Trump has fired more than 12 inspectors general who keep an eye out for corruption, waste, fraud and abuse of power at federal agencies. George Washington University's Kathryn Newcomer details the implications.

Then, China's startup app DeepSeek is upending the tech industry. Ina Fried of Axios explains how the global tech industry lost more than a trillion dollars when the free AI chatbot launched.