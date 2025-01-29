Reverse Course: Why Cities are Choosing 'Deconstruction' to Tear Down Old Buildings

Construction creates more than 600 million tons of trash in the U.S. every year. Now, some cities are making big changes to the way buildings are demolished. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports.

Then, the Trump administration has reversed an order freezing federal grants after it faced a court challenge from nonprofit organizations. Richard Trent, executive director of the Main Street Alliance, talks about how the order sparked confusion.

And, results from the Nation's Report Card show that students still haven't recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chalkbeat's Erica Meltzer joins us.