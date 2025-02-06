Trump's Plan to Detain Migrants at Guantánamo Bay Before Deportation

Ten migrants have been sent from the U.S. to Guantánamo Bay to be held in a military prison that has housed al-Qaida members. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks about the first people sent there and the legal challenges that loom around President Trump's plans for the migrants.

Then, many Nicaraguan farmworkers in Wisconsin are staying home, keeping a low profile in anticipation of mass deportations promised by Trump. ProPublica's Melissa Sanchez tells us more.

And, Trump's decision to put most staffers on leave from the U.S. Agency for International Development is impacting farmers in the U.S. who grow food that is distributed as part of the Food for Peace program. Nick Levendofsky, executive director of the Kansas Farmers Union, joins us.