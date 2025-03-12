What Mass Firings at the Education Department Mean for Students

The Department of Education is cutting nearly half of its staff as part of President Trump's plan to reduce the federal government's role in education. Chalkbeat's Kalyn Belsha explains how this could impact schools, students and the future of education.

And, federal employees were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures. Some states followed suit, including Texas. Frank Zamora, a former Texas state employee, refused to comply and was promptly fired. Zamora shares his story.

Then, Southwest Airlines is dropping one of its most popular policies: free checked bags. Transportation analyst Seth Kaplan explains why.