Israel Ends Ceasefire with Series of Airstrikes Into Gaza

Israel launched a series of surprise airstrikes into Gaza on Tuesday, killing more than 400 people, according to Gaza health officials. NPR's Daniel Estrin shares the latest.

And, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine. Cold War historian Sergey Radchenko explains the prospects of a peace agreement.

Then, the Trump administration is accusing Maine of sex discrimination for allowing transgender girls to participate in girls' sports. ProPublica's Jennifer Smith Richards breaks down the target the federal government has put on Maine.

