Why it May Become Harder to Collect Social Security

At the end of March, Social Security recipients will no longer be able to verify their identities over the phone. They'll have to go online or in-person to a Social Security office. AARP's Bill Sweeney explains what the change means for the 72 million Americans who rely on Social Security.

And, President Trump is dismantling the Department of Education. The Washington Post's Laura Meckler talks about what it means for schools and students.

Then, Atlantic writer Derek Thompson joins us to discuss his new book "Abundance," written with the New York Times' Ezra Klein. In the book, they argue that to ensure a better future, America needs to invent more to combat issues like housing inaccessibility, climate change and food insecurity.