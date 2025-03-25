Who Are the Venezuelans Imprisoned in El Salvador by the Trump Administration?

The Trump administration has sent flights of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador. NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán shares what we know about them.

Then, while Kansas voted overwhelmingly for President Trump, police are reticent to advance his deportation agenda. Kansas News Service's Zane Irwin talks about why the state is an outlier on immigration enforcement.

And, 23andMe, the genetic testing company that helps people learn about their ancestry and health risks based on a DNA sample, is declaring bankruptcy and seeking buyers. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," joins us to discuss what it means for users' data.

Plus, attorney Erin Elmouji explains why she signed a letter criticizing the head of her former law firm Paul Weiss for making a deal with Trump to avoid being targeted by the White House.