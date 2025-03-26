The Group Chat Heard 'Round the World

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg talks with us about why he released nearly all of the transcript of the Signal group chat that he was included in, where administration officials planned a deadly military strike on Yemen earlier this month.

Then, former deputy assistant secretary of defense Mick Mulroy talks about why he thinks the Signal chat was a "significant breach of security."

And, mandolin orchestras were a big deal in the 1920s. They aren't so popular in the U.S. these days. But Jon Kalish tells us how one mandolin orchestra is continuing this musical legacy.