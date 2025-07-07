Why the Texas Floods Were So Deadly

The Guadalupe River in Central Texas rose more than two feet in less than an hour, according to state officials. We speak to Rice University professor Avantika Gori about why the storm was so intense and what can be done to better warn people ahead of such intense weather.

And, the sweeping domestic policy bill that President Trump signed into law last week ends incentives for wind and solar energy. Reporter Matthew Daly unpacks the future of U.S. energy.

Then, government statistics show the number of people taking second jobs is almost as high as it was during the Great Recession. Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers explains why.