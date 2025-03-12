Unclaimed property takes many forms—from forgotten bank accounts and dormant insurance policies to uncashed checks and abandoned stocks. In this episode, discover how unclaimed assets accumulate, learn practical steps to ensure you're not leaving any extra money behind, and see how to locate the funds you may be missing.

Learn more about claiming property in TN >

If you live in another state, such as Arkansas or Mississippi, you can go to your state's online Treasury Department to search for and claim any property due to you.