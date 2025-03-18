Bitcoin ATM Scams

© 2025 WKNO FM
Protecting Your Money
By Randy Hutchinson
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:15 PM CDT
In this episode of "Protecting Your Money," host Randy Hutchinson discusses how criminals have used Bitcoin ATMs to defraud users in various ways. Hutchinson explains how thieves will often impersonate government officials and demand immediate payments. Furthermore, once the payment is made, it is typically nonrefundable.

While not every Bitcoin ATM is compromised, it is essential to remain cautious. Always verify the legitimacy of the machine, double-check your transaction details, and stay alert for any unusual behavior.

Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
