© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protecting Your Money
Protecting Your Money

Tips for Safe Renting: What to Know Before You Sign

By Randy Hutchinson
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:11 PM CDT
Multiethnic successful business experts analyze marketing report, check documentation with serious expresions, pose near window sill, wear fashionable domestic clothes, drink aromatic beverage

In this episode, Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, shares essential tips for renters. He emphasizes the importance of carefully reviewing lease agreements, understanding all terms and conditions, and being cautious of red flags.

Hutchinson also advises listeners to research landlords or rental companies through sources like the BBB, public records, and online reviews to avoid scams and protect their finances.

Tags
Protecting Your Money Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB)
Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
See stories by Randy Hutchinson