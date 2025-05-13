Tips for Safe Renting: What to Know Before You Sign
In this episode, Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, shares essential tips for renters. He emphasizes the importance of carefully reviewing lease agreements, understanding all terms and conditions, and being cautious of red flags.
Hutchinson also advises listeners to research landlords or rental companies through sources like the BBB, public records, and online reviews to avoid scams and protect their finances.