Says You on WKNO HD-2

Says You! is a weekly public radio quintessential quiz show, airing from coast to coast. Undeniably the warmest, wittiest cocktail party you’ll ever enjoy, whether there’s bubbly in your glass or in your personality. It’s spirited and civil, brainy and boisterous, with bon mots and badinage aplenty, peppered with musical interludes. If you could play badminton with words, it would sound much like Says You! Fast paced and playful, it’s the most fun you can have with language without getting your mouth washed out with soap.

Take one word, add two teams, create three definitions and throw in a live audience. And, that’s Says You! – the last word in radio quiz shows since 1996. If you’re new to the show, join our panelists as our host challenges them with the most interesting and difficult questions you’re likely to hear on the airwaves. Curious listeners know our motto: It’s not important to know the answers…it’s important to like the answers.

Saturdays

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Sundays

5:00 AM - 6:00 PM