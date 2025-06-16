© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 16, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:24 AM CDT

— In Memphis, an estimated 2,000 people brought signs and chants to the intersection of Poplar and Highland to protest the Trump Administration Saturday.

— Just days before five Memphis Police Officers were to be sentenced in federal court for their actions in the death of Tyré Nichols, judge Mark Norris abruptly recused himself with no additional explanation.

 A new state law banning “community benefits agreements” will soon take effect, potentially affecting communities around Ford’s Blue Oval City.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom