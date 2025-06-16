WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 16, 2025

— In Memphis, an estimated 2,000 people brought signs and chants to the intersection of Poplar and Highland to protest the Trump Administration Saturday.

— Just days before five Memphis Police Officers were to be sentenced in federal court for their actions in the death of Tyré Nichols, judge Mark Norris abruptly recused himself with no additional explanation.

— A new state law banning “community benefits agreements” will soon take effect, potentially affecting communities around Ford’s Blue Oval City.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

