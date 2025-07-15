WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 15, 2025
— A new study by WalletHub found that Tennessee has seen a sudden increase of unemployment claims in the past few weeks.
— Memphis City Council Member Jerri Green says she’s entering the race for Tennessee Governor, just over a year ahead of the 2026 August primary.
— Attorneys for Tyré Nichols’ estate are asking the courts to delay the family’s civil rights lawsuit against the City of Memphis.
— In Southaven, a former police officer convicted for his involvement in a car theft ring has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
— The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of Kwizera, a 37-year-old female gorilla who died unexpectedly Sunday.
