WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 15, 2025

— A new study by WalletHub found that Tennessee has seen a sudden increase of unemployment claims in the past few weeks.

— Memphis City Council Member Jerri Green says she’s entering the race for Tennessee Governor, just over a year ahead of the 2026 August primary.

— Attorneys for Tyré Nichols’ estate are asking the courts to delay the family’s civil rights lawsuit against the City of Memphis.

— In Southaven, a former police officer convicted for his involvement in a car theft ring has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

— The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of Kwizera, a 37-year-old female gorilla who died unexpectedly Sunday.

