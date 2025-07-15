© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:40 AM CDT

— A new study by WalletHub found that Tennessee has seen a sudden increase of unemployment claims in the past few weeks.

— Memphis City Council Member Jerri Green says she’s entering the race for Tennessee Governor, just over a year ahead of the 2026 August primary.

— Attorneys for Tyré Nichols’ estate are asking the courts to delay the family’s civil rights lawsuit against the City of Memphis.

— In Southaven, a former police officer convicted for his involvement in a car theft ring has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

— The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of Kwizera, a 37-year-old female gorilla who died unexpectedly Sunday.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
