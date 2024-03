Concerts International's chamber music season continues Tuesday February 27th at 7:30 pm at Harris Concert Hall with the Brentano String Quartet. Since its inception in 1992, the Brentano String Quartet has appeared throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. “Passionate, uninhibited and spellbinding,” raves the London Independent; the New York Times extols its “luxuriously warm sound [and] yearning lyricism.”

