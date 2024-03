Kacky Walton talks with Peter Shannon, Artistic Director and Conductor of The Jackson Symphony Orchestra, about the program for the upcoming concert, "Classic Edge." Konstantin Heidrich will be the soloist for Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1, widely considered to be the most difficult cello solo ever written. Michael Tippit's edgy and dynamic Symphony No. 4 completes the program.

