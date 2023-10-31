A Halloween Treat

Here are my tips for making Caramel Apples for Halloween … or any day of the year.

Prep the Apples: Remove the apple stems, and then rinse the apples under very hot water for a few seconds and scrub dry with a paper towel to help remove any wax on the apple.

Chill the Apples: Place the apples in the refrigerator for several hours so they are well chilled before dipping. This step helps the caramel stick better.

Get Ready: Dry the apples thoroughly with paper towels one more time and insert craft popsicle sticks. Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. If using toppings, place them in shallow bowls.

Make the Caramel: You can always make your own caramel, but I love the ease of simply melting Kraft caramels.

Dip the Apples: Holding an apple by the stick, dip it into the caramel, gently swirling it around to coat all sides. Lift up and let any excess caramel drip off. Then place on the prepared pan to set.

The Toppings: If coating in crushed candies, nuts or cookies, do so when the caramel is hot, then set on the lined pan. If drizzling with chocolate, wait until the caramel has set up in the fridge first.

The Last Step: Refrigerate for an hour or until the caramel is firm. Remove from the refrigerator 15 minutes before serving.

Caramel apples can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks … that is if they last that long!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Halloween!