Coffee and Cocktails

This event is focused on coffee culture and everything that goes with it. From roasters to shops, the Xpo highlights the amazing people and passion that exist in the Memphis coffee community. The event’s mission is to offer even more exciting ways to learn about and enjoy your favorite cup of joe.

One of this year’s demonstrations is all about cocktails and coffee.

While Espresso Martinis and Irish Coffees are the first drinks that come to mind when you think of coffee and spirits, if you want to explore more, Ben Wiley of Memphis-based SOB restaurants has shared a few other ways to get the complex flavor of coffee into your cocktails.

Tip #1: When looking for coffee and pairings, the seasons are always a good guide for experimentation. For example, spring works well with lavender or a winter drink with cocoa and peppermint can be a start to your new favorite cocktail.

Tip #2: If you have the luxury of some time, infuse as little as four beans into a bottle of Campari for few days. It will add complexity and can level up your Negroni into an even more pleasant after dinner drink.

Tip #3: Don't be afraid to get tropical. Adding two coffee beans to the blender in a classic Pina Colada or Banana Daiquiri will add depth and subtlety to your frozen concoction.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information on Grind City Coffee Xpo, visit grindcitycoffee.com.

Grind City Coffee Xpo 2023 is 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nov. 11 at Bridges USA (477 North 5th St.).