On New Year’s Day, I leave nothing to fate

WKNO | By Jennifer Chandler
Published December 26, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST
Justin Fox Burks

I always serve big helpings of the traditional Southern dishes that are said to bring good fortune.

Two of my family’s favorites are black-eyed peas and greens. The black-eyed peas bring good luck and, since they look like money, the greens are said to bring prosperity.

Since I can use good luck and good fortune any time, I decided to combine these two ingredients into one dish that can be enjoyed on New Year’s Day … and year round.

Black-Eyed Pea and Collard Green Soup.

This soup pairs these lucky foods with vegetables and smoky bacon for a dish that is hearty and satisfying.

The recipe is on-line at wknofm.org … but’s here’s the scoop.

You can start this soup with dried peas, but I prefer the ease and convenience of canned peas. Canned peas require no advance soaking and cook quickly.

For New Year’s, I traditionally put collard greens into the soup. I don’t want to mess with my luck! But during the rest of the year, I sometimes substitute kale.

A can of diced tomatoes adds flavor and color to the dish. You can always use the classic diced tomato variety … but I suggest you grab a can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes. These fire-roasted tomatoes really add a delicious depth of flavor to this recipe … as well as any soup.

And to spice it up a bit? Add a dash of hot sauce just before serving.

While this simple yet satisfying soup should improve your odds for the New Year, it’s 100% guaranteed to make your belly happy.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy New Year!

Black-Eyed Pea and Collard Green Soup

  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
  • 2 stalks celery, finely sliced
  • 3 carrots, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 can (14.5-oz) diced tomatoes
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cans (15-oz) black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 bunch collard greens, tough stems and ribs removed, leaves thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place the bacon in a large stockpot and cook over medium heat until crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, and thyme. Cook, stirring, until the onions are soft, about 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, chicken stock, peas, and collard greens and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and simmer until the collard greens are tender and the flavors have melded, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasonings as needed. Serve warm.

Serves 6.

Cooking Tip: For a vegetarian version, omit the bacon and sauté the vegetables in olive oil instead.

Freezes well.

This recipe used with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.
