National Cheese Lovers Day is Saturday, January 20

Greys Fine Cheeses was founded in Memphis and also has two locations in the Nashville area.

Tip #1: Use cheese paper and then place your cheese in a decent sized plastic bag, or in a Tupperware container. Cheese paper allows for the cheese to breathe, while keeping other odors out, and the bag or Tupperware lets it live in a higher humidity cheese-friendly environment.

Tip #2: Take your cheese out of the fridge 45 minutes prior to serving. Great cheese has a lot of complex flavors, but they are blunted by cold temperatures. Let your cheese express itself the way it was meant to be. Remember- cheese was invented long before refrigeration!

Tip #3: Don’t over buy cheese. Cheesemongers love to see you often and get to know your preferences. Buying less cheese more often is a great way to learn and grow on your cheese journey.

Tip #4: Mix it up! Cows aren’t the only animal that makes milk hearty enough for cheese. Serving a mix of goat, sheep, and cow cheeses will keep things interesting, and there will likely be something for everyone at your table.

Tip #5: Use different knives for each cheese. There's a reason cheese knives are so often found in sets. Different knives are used for different textures. When cutting cheese, you don't want your flavors co-mingling. There's quite a bit of intention in the design of each knife.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Greys Fine Cheeses and Entertaining is located at 709 S. Mendenhall Rd. in Memphis, TN. Visit www.greyscheese.com for more information about the shop.