National Irish Coffee Day is January 25th

This spiked coffee drink warms you up perfectly. Meant to be a night cap rather than a cocktail, it’s the perfect ratio of coffee, alcohol, and sweetness.

Legend has it that the Buena Vista cafe in San Francisco is where this libation was first introduced to the United States. The story begins in the 1950s, and 7 decades later, it a popular night cap nationwide.

The drink is pretty simple. Hot coffee, sugar, Irish whiskey and cream. The key is finding the perfect ratios, and using the right ingredients.

The Coffee: You can choose any type of coffee for your drink, but a dark roast has a bold flavor that compliments the whiskey. Be sure to use freshly brewed hot coffee, whether it’s from a drip coffee maker, pour over or a French press.

The Sugar: The Buena Vista uses 2 sugar cubes per drink. You can also use granulated sugar or a simple syrup to add sweetness.

The Whiskey: Irish coffee should be made with Irish whiskey. Jameson, Bushmills and Tullamore are brands that all make a tasty Irish coffee.

The Cream: Using cold, whipped cream will make a drink where the cream sits on top of the hot coffee. You can use hand-whipped sweet cream, or take a short cut and use a pre-made whipped cream from a canister. Never ever use Cool Whip though.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Irish Coffee

2 sugar cubes

4 oz. hot coffee

1 oz. Irish whiskey

Whipped cream

Freshly grated nutmeg, optional garnish

Preheat a 6-ounce heat-proof glass by filling it with hot water. Once warm, discard the water.

Place the sugar cubes in the glass. Pour the hot coffee over the top and stir to dissolve the sugar. Stir in the whiskey.

Top with whipped cream and garnish with grated nutmeg if desired.

Serve immediately.

Tips: If you don’t have sugar cubes, you can substitute 2 teaspoons granulated sugar or 0.5 ounces sugar syrup.