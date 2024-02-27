February is National Potato Lovers Month

If you’ve never had smashed potatoes before, you are in for quite a treat.

With their crispy exterior and warm soft interior, these “smashed” potatoes are like the perfect cross between a French fry and a baked potato.

Couple that with some garlic goodness, and it is absolute perfection. You can also add a tablespoon or two of your favorite dried or fresh herb for added flavor.

The recipe is really simple.

You boil new potatoes until fork tender, then you “smash” them until flat with a flat-bottomed glass. They are then baked until golden and crispy.

For the absolute best results every single time, here’s what you should do.

The key is to use baby potatoes. Ones that are only about 1 ½ to 2 inches wide. They come in many varieties and colors, such as gold, red, and purple, all of which will work for this recipe.

Use potatoes that are about the same size to make sure that they all cook evenly.

Cook the potatoes until just fork tender. If they’re overcooked, they’ll fall apart when smashed.

I place the warm and drained potatoes on the baking sheet and then drizzle the olive oil over the top and roll the potatoes around to make sure they are coated evenly before smashing.

Be generous with the olive oil. It’s what gives the potatoes their crispy texture and rich flavor.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Smashed Potatoes

These have become my family’s favorite potatoes. With their crispy exterior and warm soft interior, these “smashed” potatoes are like the perfect cross between a French fry and a baked potato. My kids love to dip them in ketchup.

2 pounds small red potatoes, scrubbed

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 395 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large stockpot place the potatoes and enough cold water to cover the potatoes by 1-inch. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the potatoes are fork tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Drain well.

Place the warm potatoes on the baking sheets. Drizzle half of the olive oil over the top and roll the potatoes around to coat. With the potatoes about 2 inches apart, use the bottom of a glass to carefully flatten each potato until it’s about 1/2-inch thick. Sprinkle garlic evenly over the potatoes. Drizzle the remaining olive oil evenly over the top. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bake until golden and crispy on the outside, about 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Serves 6.

Cooking Tip: This recipe works best with smaller potatoes. When boiling whole potatoes, the cooking time depends on the size of the potatoes. You'll know they are done when a fork or paring knife is easily inserted into the center of one.

Variation: Add a tablespoon or two of your favorite dried or fresh herb for added flavor. I like to use rosemary or thyme. Just toss the herbs with the potatoes before baking.

Recipe used with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.