The Science of Wine

This 21+ event offers wine and food pairings with a side of science. Enjoy food from local restaurants and wines from vineyards from around the country while you discover which wines pair best with which foods, and why.

While you sip, learn some of the fundamental components of the wines. The event includes demonstrations and other fun wine-related activities and all proceeds will be used to support the museum’s programs and activities for area students.

In anticipation of the event, I asked the museum staff to share some fun facts about wine.

The color of a wine is determined by the contact that the grape juice has with grape skins – this also impacts the levels of tannins in the finished product.

There are around 1,300 varieties of grapes that are used to produce wine.

A ton of grapes can be produced into 720 bottles of wine.

Moving the wine around in your mouth when tasting allows all of your taste receptors to fire. Sweetness is detected at the tip of the tongue, bitterness at the back and sourness on the sides.

You need to drink 7 glasses of orange juice or 20 glasses of apple juice in order to get the same amount of antioxidants in a glass of wine.

Wine has no fat or cholesterol – a guilt-free treat!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Science of Wine at The Museum of Science & History (3050 Central Ave.) is 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 12. VIP entry is at 6 p.m. The cost is $80 for general admission tickets ($75 for museum members) and $120 for VIP tickets and tickets can be purchased at moshmemphis.com