It’s Girl Scout Cookie season!

You can purchase cookies by ordering online at girlscouts.org, or pick up cookies at one of the cookie booths set up at grocery stores throughout Memphis. There is even a “Girl Scout Cookie Finder” app online at girlscouts.org that helps you find a cookie booth near you.

All these options support girls in the local Memphis-area Girl Scouts Heart of the South Council.



Girl Scout cookies are delicious to snack on … but since they freeze well, they also can be used to make over-the-top desserts throughout the year.

Tagalongs and Thin Mint cookies both make killer milkshakes.

Both those cookies can also be baked into your favorite brownie batter. Just crush about two cups of cookies, add one cup to the batter and then sprinkle the remaining cup over the top before baking.

I often substitute Thin Mint cookies for Oreos when making cookie truffles.

Trefoil cookies can be used to make a delicious crust for a cheesecake or lemon tart.

I like to use Dos-i-dos to make the crust for a peanut butter tart.

Crushed Lemon-Ups add a lemon-y touch to a lemon custard trifle.

Samoas can be used to make an interesting twist on a German Chocolate Cake.



Really, the sky’s the limit on all the delicious treats you can make with Girl Scout Cookies!



You just have to have the willpower not to eat them before baking!



This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!



Find cookies near you by visiting www.girlscouts.org.



Tagalong Milkshake

Your favorite peanut butter and chocolate Girl Scout Cookie in milkshake form. We recommend buying high-quality ice cream and hot fudge. Enjoy immediately.



1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk



1 cup creamy peanut butter



1/4 cup light corn syrup



8 Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties Girl Scout Cookies, divided



2 cups vanilla ice cream



1/2 cup whole milk



1/4 cup hot fudge topping



1/3 cup heavy cream



Step 1

Stir together condensed milk, peanut butter and corn syrup in a small saucepan, and heat over medium-low, stirring constantly, until thoroughly combined, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and set aside. (Store leftover peanut butter sauce in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 weeks.)

Step 2

Finely chop 3 of the cookies, and reserve. Roughly chop remaining 5 cookies; place in blender. Add ice cream and milk to blender, and process until smooth, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Place 1/4 cup of the peanut butter sauce in microwaveable bowl, and microwave on high until warm, 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat process with hot fudge topping.

Step 4



Beat heavy cream with an electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment on high speed in a small bowl until medium peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 5

Spread half of warmed peanut butter sauce and half of warmed hot fudge topping along bottom and sides of 2 tall glasses. Fill each with ice cream mixture, and top each with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle with reserved finely chopped cookies.

Serves 2.

Lemon Trefoil Cheesecake

A smooth, delicate cheesecake. Lemon zest in the crust brings out the tang of the cheese.



7 ounces Trefoil cookies



2 tablespoons plus 1 tsp. finely grated fresh lemon zest (from about 3 lemons), divided



1 cup sugar, divided



12 ounces fresh, mild goat cheese



10 ounce cream cheese



1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided



1 teaspoon finely grated fresh orange zest



1/2 cup sour cream



1 teaspoon vanilla



2 eggs



8 to 10 medium strawberries, stemmed

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Crumble cookies into a food processor and pulse until finely ground. In a medium bowl, toss 2 tbsp. lemon zest with 1 1/2 tbsp. sugar. Add cookie crumbs and mix well. Butter sides of an 8-inch pan with a removable rim and press cookie mixture into the bottom; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool in pan.

Step 2

Lower temperature to 275 degrees. In a standing mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat goat cheese and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add remaining lemon zest, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, the orange zest, 3/4 cup sugar, the sour cream and the vanilla; beat well. Scrape bowl and add eggs; beat well.

Step 3

Pour batter onto crust and bake about 1 hour, or until set on the sides but still quite jiggly in the center and only slightly sticky. Turn oven off, crack oven door, and let the cake cool in oven 2 hours. Remove and let cool completely; then chill, covered, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Step 4



Run a thin knife between cake and rim of pan and remove rim. Thinly slice strawberries, then toss with remaining 2 1/2 tbsp. sugar and lemon juice. Arrange on the cake.

Makes one 8-inch cheesecake; 12 to 16 servings

Mint Chocolate Cookie Crunch Brownies

Chocolate and mint abound in this delicious brownie recipe. Crush your Thin Mint cookies for this brownie recipe that has a special mint cookie crunch.



4 ounces unsweetened chocolate



3/4 cups unsalted butter



2 cups sugar



4 eggs



1 teaspoon vanilla extract



1 cup all-purpose flour



1/4 teaspoon salt



2 cups Thin Mint cookies, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Brush a 13- by 9-inch pan with butter. Melt the chocolate and butter in a large bowl over a double boiler. Transfer the melted chocolate to a mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, being careful to incorporate each egg. Stir in the vanilla extract. Add the flour and salt at once. Stir to combine. Fold in half of the chopped cookies. Spread the brownie batter evenly in the pan, and top with the remaining chopped cookies. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, and cool completely before slicing and serving.

Makes 36 brownies.

Recipes courtesy of Girl Scouts Heart of the South.