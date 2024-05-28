National Burger Day is May 28!

First and foremost, buy the right ground beef. I suggest an 80/20 blend meat to fat ratio for the juiciest burger. Also, skip the pre-made frozen patties and use high quality freshly ground beef.

Next, don’t overwork the meat. People tend to add all sorts of binders to their meat, but keep it simple. Salt and pepper are your best friends when it comes to seasoning ground beef.

Make sure the meat fits the bun. Add an extra 3/4 to 1 inch in diameter all the way around the burger to allow for shrinkage.

Another way you can keep your burger the perfect shape is to add an indention to your meat patty. Press your thumb in the center of the meat patty and that will keep it from swelling up as it cooks.

How do you make sure your burger is juicy? Do not under any circumstance press the meat while it’s cooking. People love to do that, but it lets out all those wonderful juices.

Set out a spread of garnishes so your guests can build their burger just like they want. Lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, jalapeno slices, pickles and crispy bacon are just a few of the options. Also, consider a variety of condiments – like garlic aioli, numerous mustards and ketchup.

And last but not least … don’t forget to toast the buns.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!