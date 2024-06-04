World Gin Day is June 8

Did you know that there is a gin made in Memphis, Tennessee? Founded by brothers Jack and Henry Perkins, Waymar Gin House was born from a makeshift copper still in the backyard of their home.

To celebrate the day, Hunter Coleman of Bari Ristorante will be making special cocktails featuring Waymar Gin from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on June 8.

I asked Hunter to share some tips and facts about gin.

First and foremost, Hunter says there is a reason gin is used in the most classic cocktails of all time. “It’s a remarkable spirit,” he told me. You can pair gin with bitter, floral and citrus forward cocktails and experiment with ingredients for your own signature creation.

Did you know that the temperature of your gin matters? Hunter says freezing gin changes its texture making it richer and more decadent. The botanicals will come out more as the cocktail warms up, expressing all the flavors of the gin.

When making a gin and tonic (or anything with bubbles), Hunter says to never stir the drink. Stirring agitates and brings oxygen to the drink and will get rid of your bubbles. Instead, gently lift a bar spoon from the bottom of the glass to the top three times, and your cocktail is perfectly mixed.

And Hunter’s secret to a perfect gin cocktail? Flavor the ice. Add a few drops of bitters or a very light flavored syrup and stir until the ice is coated, then build your cocktail in the glass.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

For more information on Waymar Gin House, visit waymarginhouse.com.

World Gin Day Happy Hour at Bari Ristorante (524 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN) is June 8 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

