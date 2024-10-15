October is the time to celebrate Oktoberfest!

I asked Andy Ashby, the co-founder of Memphis Made Brewing Co., to share his top 3 tips on serving (and enjoying) beer.

Your glass matters.

Andy says beer is best served in the proper glassware, giving it the best presentation, releasing aromas, and presenting the best flavor. The style of glassware depends on the style of beer, so do some research before drinking.

Can you let chilled cans come to room temperature and then rechill?

Temperature change can impact the flavor of a beer, so Andy recommends trying to keep it in a controlled environment. It’s okay to go from cold to cool and back again, but don’t let it get hot as that could have an adverse effect on the beer.

Like food, fresher is typically better when it comes to beer.

Andy says that’s one advantage local breweries have over their competitors. A local distributor can have a keg or can in a local restaurant or store sometimes within a few days of it being brewed, while it might take several weeks or longer for a national brewery to do the same.

The freshness of the beer depends on the style, alcohol content, and how it was stored. If kept cold, most styles maintain most of their flavor for three months. However, with some higher alcohol beers, it can be beneficial to store them cool and drink them later as they mellow out over time.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

For more information about Memphis Made Brewing Co., visit memphismadebrewing.com.