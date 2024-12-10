Tis the season for holiday baking!

Tip 1: If you burn the top of a cake, use a zester to gently remove the burnt layer, frost it and top with something delicious like fresh berries, colored sprinkles or toffee crumbles. If it's beyond repair... cake pops are delicious!

Tip 2: Chocolate can be very finicky. To avoid burning chocolate when making a holiday treat, always melt it over a double boiler. Remove it from the heat just before it reaches the desired consistency and continue to stir until it completely melted. If the chocolate has been overheated, you can remedy it by adding a little vegetable oil.

Tip 3: Homemade caramel is delicious but can be a challenge to make. The trick is to continue stirring at low to medium heat until your kitchen thermometer reads 250 degrees.

Tip 4: If your cake is stuck to its pan, use a simple tapping method. Let the cake cool completely, place a plate over the top of the cake, flip it over and gently tap on the bottom of the pan until the cake releases. Lining your cake pan with parchment paper before baking can prevent sticking.

Tip 5: If your holiday cookies are a bit burnt, never fear. You can create delicious ice cream cookie sandwiches by placing ice cream between two cookies and rolling the edges in chopped up candy or nuts.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Baking!

