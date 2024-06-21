TN Politics: Taking Their Lumps, Local Pols Address Missteps and Critics

Local and state officials have grown increasingly frustrated with mismanagement at the Shelby County Clerk's office. A recent investigation by a special prosecutor assigned by Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy described a litany of problems that led to an ouster case against her.

But this week, a local judge dismissed that case, making her removal less plausible before the end of her term in two years.

Meanwhile, DA Mulroy himself has come under fire by Republican State Senator Brent Taylor who believes he is not tough enough on criminals. Taylor says he's launching his own attempt at removing Mulroy from office once he gets back to Nashville in November, likely seeking the help of the Republican supermajority which already thinks Memphis has selective approach to enforcing state laws around LGBTQ rights and abortion.

Finally, Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins has been criticized for a massive layoff proposal without consulting key leaders within the district. Political analyst Otis Sanford says this was a problem with miscommunication.