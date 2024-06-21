© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Taking Their Lumps, Local Pols Address Missteps and Critics

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT

Local and state officials have grown increasingly frustrated with mismanagement at the Shelby County Clerk's office. A recent investigation by a special prosecutor assigned by Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy described a litany of problems that led to an ouster case against her.

But this week, a local judge dismissed that case, making her removal less plausible before the end of her term in two years.

Meanwhile, DA Mulroy himself has come under fire by Republican State Senator Brent Taylor who believes he is not tough enough on criminals. Taylor says he's launching his own attempt at removing Mulroy from office once he gets back to Nashville in November, likely seeking the help of the Republican supermajority which already thinks Memphis has selective approach to enforcing state laws around LGBTQ rights and abortion.

Finally, Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins has been criticized for a massive layoff proposal without consulting key leaders within the district. Political analyst Otis Sanford says this was a problem with miscommunication.

TN Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank