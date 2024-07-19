© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Media Frustrations Grow as Campaigns Roil

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:49 PM CDT
Political Analyst Otis Sanford joins us each week to talk about Tennessee politics.
Even trustworthy news sources like the New York Times have alienated many voters with simultaneous calls for Joe Biden to drop out of the Presidential race while also dubbing Donald Trump "unfit" to lead. Its top-of-fold coverage of infighting within the Democratic party over the President's age may feel, to some, as if the paper has its own agenda.

Political analyst Otis Sanford advises voters to stay focused on news sources they rely on.

He also notes that while Biden's age may be a larger concern in Democratic strongholds, it is less so in red states where Democratic minorities have learned to remain galvanized around the seat rather than for the person running for it.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
