TN Politics: Media Frustrations Grow as Campaigns Roil

Even trustworthy news sources like the New York Times have alienated many voters with simultaneous calls for Joe Biden to drop out of the Presidential race while also dubbing Donald Trump "unfit" to lead. Its top-of-fold coverage of infighting within the Democratic party over the President's age may feel, to some, as if the paper has its own agenda.

Political analyst Otis Sanford advises voters to stay focused on news sources they rely on.

He also notes that while Biden's age may be a larger concern in Democratic strongholds, it is less so in red states where Democratic minorities have learned to remain galvanized around the seat rather than for the person running for it.