Up First | NPR

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, enters a second week as her family says they've received a message from the people who took her and investigators continue to look for suspects.Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be questioned by members of Congress about Jeffrey Epstein, his crimes, and the powerful figures connected to him, even as she continues to challenge her own conviction.And the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl 60, beating the New England Patriots 29-13, using a dominant defense to secure the franchise's second championship.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by James Doubek, Megan Pratz, Russell Lewis, Mohamad ElBardicy, and Adriana Gallardo.It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Ava Pukatch. Our director is Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.(0:00) Introduction(01:58) Guthrie Investigation(05:37) Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition(09:20) Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX
Before President Donald Trump's first term, he was in a "tight spot" financially, according to New Yorker writer David Kirkpatrick. At the start of his second term, Kirkpatrick says, Trump was in an "even tighter" spot. But six months later, Trump's financial situation had substantially improved.Kirkpatrick has done a full accounting of the money, that's flowed into the Trump family coffers. Kirkpatrick says even using the most conservative estimates, the Trumps have made almost $4 billion dollars "off of the presidency," in just about a year.Today on The Sunday Story, we turn to our friends at NPR's Planet Money to help us understand how President Trump and his family have found ways to profit from the presidency.
U.S. and Iranian envoys have held talks aimed at averting possible U.S. strikes on Iran. Debates over immigration enforcement are front and center in a Texas primary contest. Plus, it's a busy weekend for sports fans with the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the Super Bowl.
The U.S. and Iran begin high-stakes talks in Oman today over Tehran's nuclear program, If they can't reach a deal, President Trump could launch a military strike from the large military force assembled in the Middle East.Lawmakers now have just one week to fund the Department of Homeland Security, as Democrats release a detailed list of demands to overhaul how immigration enforcement officers operate.And the FBI confirms a ransom letter in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, as investigators search for answers and her family pleads for proof she is alive.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by Andrew Sussman, Jason Breslow, James Doubek, Mohamad ElBardicy, and Alice Woelfle.It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Nia Dumas.Our Director is Milton Guevara.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Stacey Abbott.Our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor.(0:00) Introduction(02:12) US-Iran Talks Begin(05:36) Dem List of DHS Demands(09:24) Search For Nancy Guthrie Continues
White House Border Czar Tom Homan says 700 federal agents will be leaving Minnesota after months of aggressive immigration enforcement, protests, and the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents.A new NPR/PBS/Marist poll finds most Americans now say ICE has gone too far, as the Trump administration shifts its tone on immigration enforcement.And the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia, the New START Treaty, is set to expire, raising new fears about unconstrained nuclear competition.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by Eric Westervelt, Dana Farrington, Robbie Griffiths, Mohamad ElBardicy, and Alice Woelfle.It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Nia DumasOur Director is Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.Our deputy Executive Producer is Kelley Dickens.(0:00) Introduction(01:58) Partial Drawdown in Minnesota(05:36) NPR Poll: Trump and ICE(09:18) Nuclear Treaty Expires
Congress ended the shutdown but now faces a tight deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats and Republicans far apart over immigration enforcement reforms after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal agents in Minnesota.Russia has resumed heavy strikes on Ukraine's power grid during extreme cold, despite President Trump saying Vladimir Putin agreed to pause attacks, putting new strain on fragile diplomatic efforts.And President Trump is calling for the federal government to "take over" elections in some states, escalating concerns among election officials about interference ahead of the midterms.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by Anna Yukhananov, Miguel Macias, Ben Swasey, Mohamad ElBardicy, and Alice Woelfle.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas, and Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.Our Supervising Producer is Michael Lipkin.(0:00) Introduction(01:52) DHS Funding Negotiations(05:27) Ukraine Peace Talks(09:26) Trump Nationalizing Elections
A partial government shutdown enters its fourth day as House Republicans weigh whether to back a Senate deal that would reopen most agencies while giving Congress two weeks to negotiate changes to immigration enforcement.The U.S. is set to reopen nuclear talks with Iran, as regional powers push diplomacy even while President Trump warns military action remains on the table.And investigators in Arizona say 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, may have been abducted from her home as an urgent search continues.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by Jason Breslow, James Hider, Miguel Macias, Martha Ann Overland, Mohamad ElBardicy, and Alice Woelfle.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.Our Supervising Senior Producer is Vince Pearson.(0:00) Introduction(01:54) Government Shutdown Day 4(05:31) US-Iran Nuclear Talks(09:06) Guthrie Investigation
A partial government shutdown is under way after Congress missed its funding deadline, with lawmakers advancing a plan to reopen most agencies while negotiations over Homeland Security and immigration enforcement continue.A federal judge ruled the Trump administration can keep its immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis going, even as plans to draw down agents haven't materialized and residents see ongoing arrests and protests.And President Trump says the performing arts center built as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy will close for two years for a massive renovation.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by Anna Yukhananov, Russell Lewis, Mohamad ElBardicy and Adrianna Gallardo.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ava Pukatch and Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.(0:00) Introduction(01:54) House Shutdown Vote(05:34) Minneapolis Immigration Operations(09:16) Trump Kennedy Center Closure
President Trump has a vision for the American workforce. Forget expensive college educations. His eye is on the skilled trades. The U.S. Department of Labor has adopted the slogan "Make America Skilled Again."But who gets to be part of this renaissance? Since the 1980s, women have made small but meaningful gains in the construction trades. Now there are concerns that President Trump's campaign to end diversity, equity and inclusion will stall that progress — setting back both women and the construction industry.Today on the Sunday Story, we ask how women fit into this administration's vision of this skilled trades future.
The Justice Department has released its final tranche of the Epstein files - we'll look at what they have and haven't included. And, the U.S. in a partial government shutdown again, although this is one is expected to be shorter than the record-breaking shutdown that happened during the fall. Plus, another winter storm is hitting the U-S this weekend, this time, hitting parts of the Southeast.