Up First | NPR

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, enters a second week as her family says they've received a message from the people who took her and investigators continue to look for suspects.Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be questioned by members of Congress about Jeffrey Epstein, his crimes, and the powerful figures connected to him, even as she continues to challenge her own conviction.And the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl 60, beating the New England Patriots 29-13, using a dominant defense to secure the franchise's second championship.Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by James Doubek, Megan Pratz, Russell Lewis, Mohamad ElBardicy, and Adriana Gallardo.It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Ava Pukatch. Our director is Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.(0:00) Introduction(01:58) Guthrie Investigation(05:37) Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition(09:20) Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX

