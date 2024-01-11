MLGW Provides Steps to Protect Pipes From Freezing Temperatures

Over the next week, we will experience a dynamic and hazardous weather pattern. Gusting wind and thunderstorms could cause power outages beginning Friday (January 12). Temperatures are expected to drop – and stay - below freezing from Sunday to Wednesday (January 14-17). Customers are asked to have an emergency plan and take precautions to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:

· Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to drip, open cabinet doors and insulate outdoor pipes while temperatures remain low.

· Customers who own vacant properties are asked to turn off the water at the street. Call MLGW at 544-6549 if assistance is needed.

· Businesses that anticipate being closed for an extended time during the holiday weekend should check periodically for broken pipes and/or leaking fire suppression systems.

· Know where the main water shut off valve is inside the home in advance of an emergency. It could be in a closet or under the sink.

· If your pipes burst, cut off water at the street using a meter key. (These can be purchased at a hardware store.)

· Customers are encouraged to ensure that they have food, water (approximately 1 gallon, per day, per person), and medicines sufficient for a three day interruption in case of emergency.

MLGW does consider burst pipes an emergency. Customers can call 528-4465 to have water turned off. However, depending on demand, it could take some time for crews to respond. Read this article for more tips on preventing and unfreezing pipes in the home: redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm/frozen-pipes.html. MLGW’s general winter tips can be found here: mlgw.com/wintertips.

Source | MLGW