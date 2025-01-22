** Update: As of Wednesday, January 22, at around 11:00 a.m. TVA has ended the voluntary energy conservation.

President McGowen shared with the Board of Commissioners this morning, "We put the call out for voluntary conservation and our customers responded. Every megawatt matters. Streetlights were also dimmed by 25%. We are past the peak now and are in good shape for the days ahead." pic.twitter.com/RaH5V3PRyd — MLGW (@MLGW) January 22, 2025

Original story (01/21/25):

The cold snap that has enveloped the Tennessee Valley has prompted a surge in energy demand. On Tuesday morning, January 21, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said their power, water, and natural gas systems were performing well, with "no impact on customers."

MLGW has forecasted that energy demand will peak on Wednesday, January 22, primarily between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The anticipated demand is expected to surpass last January’s record when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) experienced its highest-ever energy load of over 34,000 megawatts. In light of this, MLGW stated in a recent press release that the TVA system is "positioned to meet peak demand and the system is continually monitored for any changes."

TVA and MLGW initially asked customers to participate in voluntary conservation efforts on Wednesday morning to help prevent system overloads and ensure grid stability during extreme weather. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, TVA has moved up the timeline and enacted immediate voluntary energy conservation.

#TVA is asking all #MLGW customers to voluntarily conserve electricity effective immediately. Turn thermostat down to 68° or less, unplug electric vehicles, unplug space heaters, and postpone the use of large appliances like clothes dryers and dishwashers. pic.twitter.com/xKjZFtFGT2 — MLGW (@MLGW) January 21, 2025

Residential customers can participate in the conservation effort by making minor adjustments to their daily energy consumption. TVA and MLGW have suggested several voluntary conservation measures:



Lowering home thermostats to 68°F or less

Unplugging electric vehicles and space heaters

Delaying using large appliances such as dishwashers and clothes dryers

All MLGW facilities have dialed back their energy usage, a move MLGW does "first, before asking any of [their] customers," said President of MLGW Doug McGowen when he spoke in a press briefing Tuesday.

#MLGW President McGowen spoke with the media after today’s City Council Committee meeting about the electric system and how it’s meeting demand. TVA has requested voluntary conservation on Wednesday morning from 5 to 9 am. pic.twitter.com/sKeMqLCpVy — MLGW (@MLGW) January 21, 2025

Additionally, McGowen talked about concerns for xAI's utility usage, saying the company only takes up to 50 megawatts of power, "but if the grid demand gets very high, they will be asked to dial back their power so that everyone can stay with their lights on."

President McGowen confirmed that xAI is only connected to 50 megawatts of power and is not causing any undue strain on the #MLGW system. pic.twitter.com/5wsgipLI0k — MLGW (@MLGW) January 21, 2025

TVA and MLGW will also use the Demand Response program to ask participating commercial and industrial customers to help reduce energy demand.

The Mid-South will be under a Cold Weather Advisory from 9:00 p.m. (Tuesday, January 21) until 9:00 a.m. (Wednesday, January 22).

The Cold Weather Advisory now includes the entire Mid-South. This advisory will be in effect from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM Wednesday morning. Wind chill index values may drop below zero across portions of the Mid-South. #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/qgmKvIfMrQ — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 21, 2025

