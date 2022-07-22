FCC | Communications Equity and Diversity Council Meeting

The Digital Empowerment and Inclusion Working Group will present a report including recommendations for addressing digital discrimination and other barriers that impact equitable access to broadband and other emerging technology in under-served and under-connected communities. The Innovation and Access Working Group will report on its activities to recommend solutions to reduce entry barriers and encourage ownership and management of media, digital, communications services and next-generation technology properties, and start-ups to encourage viewpoint diversity by a broad range of voices. The Diversity and Equity Working Group will report on its progress in examining how the FCC can affirmatively advance equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity in the telecommunications industry to address inequalities in workplace employment policies and programs.

