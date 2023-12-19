Board, Community Advisory Board and Finance Committee Meetings
Board Meetings
All Meetings are held at WKNO’s Digital Media Center in the Board Room and are open to the public.
Upcoming Meetings:
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
All begin at 3:00PM
Please contact us for more information if you would like to attend one of these meetings (901-458-2521).
Community Advisory Board Meetings
All meetings are held at WKNO’s Digital Media Center in the Board Room and are open to the public.
Finance Committee Meetings
All meetings are held at WKNO’s Digital Media Center in the Executive Conference Room and are open to the public.
WKNO TV/FM Board of Trustees
Jim Rout, Board Chairman
Dr. Craig Esrael, Board Vice-Chairman
Charles McLarty, Board Treasurer
Paul Matthews, Board Secretary
Kimberly Alexander
Mike Arrison
Dr. Tyrone A. Burroughs
David Edmonds
Jim Hartigan
Vincent Miraglia
Herman Morris, Jr.
Daryl R. Quarles
Markova Reed
Carol Ross-Spang
Molly J. Wexler
Community Advisory Board
Molly Wexler, Chair
Kimberly Alexander
Patricia Abernathy
Cindy Conner
Beth Jackson
Margaret Johnson
Jane Raymond
Katherine B. Steuer
Hateisha Williamson