Board, Community Advisory Board and Finance Committee Meetings

Board Meetings

All Meetings are held at WKNO’s Digital Media Center in the Board Room and are open to the public.

Upcoming Meetings:

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

All begin at 3:00PM

Please contact us for more information if you would like to attend one of these meetings (901-458-2521).

Community Advisory Board Meetings

Finance Committee Meetings

All meetings are held at WKNO’s Digital Media Center in the Executive Conference Room and are open to the public.

WKNO TV/FM Board of Trustees

Jim Rout, Board Chairman

Dr. Craig Esrael, Board Vice-Chairman

Charles McLarty, Board Treasurer

Paul Matthews, Board Secretary

Kimberly Alexander

Mike Arrison

Dr. Tyrone A. Burroughs

David Edmonds

Jim Hartigan

Vincent Miraglia

Herman Morris, Jr.

Daryl R. Quarles

Markova Reed

Carol Ross-Spang

Molly J. Wexler

Community Advisory Board

Molly Wexler, Chair

Kimberly Alexander

Patricia Abernathy

Cindy Conner

Beth Jackson

Margaret Johnson

Jane Raymond

Katherine B. Steuer

Hateisha Williamson