❤️ Support WKNO with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle! ❤️

We’re excited to announce WKNO, NPR for the Mid-South, invites you to experience the new NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for donations made through plus.npr.org/wkno. This means you can get all the different podcast benefits that NPR+ has to offer with one simple recurring donation, and you’ll be supporting WKNO 91.1 in the process!

What is NPR+?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me.

You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org.

How do I get access to the NPR+ podcast bundle?

To get access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to have a minimum recurring donation made to WKNO-FM of $8/monthly or $96/yearly. Click here to make a donation and gain access to NPR+.

How does the NPR+ podcast bundle support WKNO?

100% of your (tax deductible) donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to WKNO.

I’m already a donor to WKNO 91.1, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

WKNO-FM will send an invitation to existing donors to access this benefit.

Thank you for your support of WKNO. Please feel free to contact us with any questions.

Have questions or need help?

For more information, check out the FAQs section at the bottom of our NPR+ page here or contact WKNO.

